Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reviews Yami Gautam's <i>Haq</i>: 'I Felt Love, Rage, Strength, Vulnerability'

The courtroom drama Haq, starring Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi, has been winning praise across the film fraternity since its Netflix debut. After a lukewarm run in theatres, the film has found new life on streaming, with Samantha Ruth Prabhu being the latest celebrity to heap praise on it.

Samantha's Note Leaves Fans Emotional

Taking to Instagram, Samantha shared an emotional note after watching Haq. She wrote, "I had to write this the moment the film ended because I was scared I'd lose even a fraction of what it made me feel. Stories like this are rare."

She went on to add, "So deeply human. So layered. So free of judgement or bias. And even rarer when they're brought alive by an actor of this calibre. @yamigautam. @reshunath your writing stayed with me. @yamigautam your performance moved me in ways I can't fully explain. I felt everything, all at once. Love. Rage. Strength. Vulnerability. Hope."

Calling the film a reminder of why artists continue their journeys despite challenges, Samantha concluded, "This is cinema. This is the reason we do what we do. This is why we keep choosing this path, through every high and every low. Grateful. Thankyou @suparnverma BIGGEST congratulations to you on telling this story so beautifully."

Haq Finds New Life After Netflix Premiere

Directed by Suparn S Varma, Haq is inspired by the 1985 Supreme Court judgement in the Mohd. Ahmed Khan vs Shah Bano Begum case, a landmark ruling that reshaped conversations around women's rights and maintenance laws in India.

Alongside Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi, the film also stars Vartika Singh, Danish Husain, Sheeba Chadha, and Aseem Hattangady.

Although the film released in theatres on November 7, 2025, it struggled to make a strong impact at the box office. However, since its Netflix premiere on January 2, Haq has found a wider audience and stronger critical appreciation.

Earlier this week, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, and Saif Ali Khan's sister were among the many industry names who applauded the team behind the film. Suparn S Varma has expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support, as Haq continues to gain momentum online.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt Calls Herself A 'Yami Gautam Fan' After Watching Haq, Actor Reacts