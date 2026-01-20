In Pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Raj Nidimoru's Fun Day Out With Lakshmi Manchu, Shilpa Reddy

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her husband, director Raj Nidimoru, stepped out in Mumbai for a get-together with friends. The couple, who got married in December 2025, were joined by Telugu actress Lakshmi Manchu and designer Shilpa Reddy.

On Monday, Shilpa shared a carousel of pictures from the outing on Instagram. The opening photograph captures Samantha and Raj flashing joyful smiles at the camera, with Shilpa and Lakshmi also in the frame.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu served chic vibes in a sleeveless denim waistcoat paired with loose-fitting brown trousers. Raj complemented his wife's look in a white T-shirt layered with a casual shirt and denims.

The remaining pictures show Samantha, Raj, Shilpa and Lakshmi watching the Mughal-e-Azam musical and spending time together at a cafe.

The side note read, “Some trips are not about the place. They are about the people. A short trip, but a full heart. Laughter, long hugs, sharing love, knowledge, new learnings and all those unspoken conversations finally finding their voice. Back feeling deeply connected, grateful, and so soul-comforted.”

Reacting to the post, Lakshmi wrote, “Awwwwww”. Meanwhile, Samantha added a slew of red heart emojis.

Samantha and Raj tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Coimbatore. She offered a peek into her wedding celebrations on Instagram.

Take a look at the post below:

Samantha and Raj have collaborated on the Prime Video series The Family Man 2, headlined by Manoj Bajpayee. She also worked with the director on Citadel: Honey Bunny, featuring Varun Dhawan.

Before Raj, Samantha was married to Naga Chaitanya. They announced their separation in 2021. Raj was also married to Shhyamali De and reportedly got divorced in 2022.

