<i>Dabangg</i> Director Abhinav Kashyap Calls Aamir Khan "<i>Sabse Chaalaak Lomdi</i>", Accuses Him Of Being Manipulative

Filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap has once again made waves with his outspoken remarks on Bollywood's power structure. In a recent interview with Bollywood Thikana, Kashyap launched a scathing critique of Aamir Khan, sharing his personal experiences of working with the actor during ad film shoots and accusing him of being overly manipulative and controlling.

"Working With Him Is Exhausting"

Recalling his experience with Aamir, Kashyap said that while the actor may be celebrated as a perfectionist, working with him is far from easy.

"Wo sabse chaalaak lomdi hai. Batla. Wo Salman se bhi chota hai height me lekin kya manipulative aadmi hai. Aur sabse shaatir chor hai. I made 2-3 ads with Aamir. He is very particular, and working with him is exhausting; he drains you out. He interferes in everything - editing, direction, everything. It's an entire ecosystem maintained for strict control."

The filmmaker described Aamir as someone who dominates every aspect of production, making it difficult for others to freely contribute.

Calls Aamir's Perfectionism A "Myth"

Kashyap also took a jab at Aamir's much-talked-about perfectionism, suggesting that the actor's approach adds little to the final result.

"Having worked so much, I observe that if Aamir gives 25 takes, his first and last are often the same. He watches each of his takes and then says, 'One more, a little more, this is left, that is left,' but ultimately, there's nothing," he said.

According to Kashyap, Aamir's insistence on endless retakes gives the illusion of depth and effort but often leads nowhere creatively.

Questions Filmmakers' Repeated Collaboration With Aamir

The Dabangg director also questioned why some of the industry's most respected filmmakers continue to collaborate with Aamir despite his alleged interference.

"Rajkumar Hirani is a very strong filmmaker and should move on to work with other actors and make his own films. But he still goes to Aamir. Rakesh Omprakash Mehra and Rajkumar Hirani - I respect them - they are very successful. So why do people keep meeting at Aamir Khan's house? What is it in him that others don't have?"

Questions Aamir Khan's Social Responsibility

Shifting focus to Aamir's influence beyond cinema, Kashyap raised questions about the actor's social contributions.

"The stars you talk about earn well and contribute to society. During floods, for example, what has Aamir Khan done? His biggest hit is Dangal, which was very successful. He claims he earned 2000 crore rupees from China," he said.

He went on to refer to Mahavir Phogat, whose life inspired Dangal, and criticised Aamir for allegedly refusing to help him further.

"I read somewhere that Mahavir Phogat, whose story inspired Dangal, requested to open an Akhada in Haryana for training children. But it was reported that Aamir Khan refused. How much does it cost to open an Akhada? All that money was for Mahavir Phogat's story, so I understand he doesn't owe him anything. Perhaps he paid for the rights," the filmmaker added.

Kashyap concluded by claiming that Aamir oversteps his boundaries as an actor, often taking over creative decisions.

