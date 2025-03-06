Actor Kunickaa Sadanand On Udit Narayan Kissing Controversy: "<i>Ab Ladki Bhi Toh Aayi Hai Saamne</i>"

Months after Udit Narayan's kissing row, actor-singer Kunickaa Sadanand shared her reactions to the controversy on the podcast show of Hindi Rush. Defending Udit Narayan's actions, Kunickaa Sadanand said the blame was put on the man, whereas, the woman also made an "advance."

"Udit Narayanji ne kiss kia wo toh theek kia, lekin galat jagah par kiya. Gaal par kar deta lekin ab... (Udit Narayan kissed, that's alright, but he kissed on the wrong place. He should've kissed on the cheek)," Kunickaa said.

"I don't blame anybody. Ab ladki bhi toh aayi hai saamne. Aapne aadmi pe kyu daal diya, ki tumne kyu kiss kiya? Ab aapki thali mein laddoo saj ke aayenge toh fir kya aap khayenge nahi unko? (The girl also came forward for the kiss. Why have you put the blame only on the man? If sweets are served on your plate, wouldn't you eat them?). That's not fair. Just because he's Udit Narayan, you're saying why did you kiss her?"

Last month, a video of Udit Narayan went crazy viral on X, prompting diverse of opinions from the Internet. In the video, Udit Narayan can be seen kissing a woman on her lips as she tries to click a selfie with him. Udit Narayan is seen performing on stage and the woman comes close to him for a selfie and kisses him on his cheek. The next moment, Udit Narayan kisses the woman on her lips, causing an uproar on social media.

Later, Udit Narayan spoke to Hindustan Times and said, "Fans itne deewane hote hain na. Hum log aise nahi hain, hum decent log gain (Fans are crazy. We are not like this, we are decent people). Some people encourage this and show their love through this. Udaake kya karna hai ab iss cheez ko (What is the point of making a big deal out of this)?"

Kunickaa Sadanand has acted in daily soaps like Sasural Simar Ka, Aashirwad, Dollar Bahu. She has acted in films like Kasam Teri Kasam, Tadipaar, Khoon Ka Sindoor, Dil Hi To Hai. She is mostly known for her negative and comic characters.