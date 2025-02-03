Amid Kissing Row, Abhijeet Defends Udit Narayan's Action: "<i>Ladkiyaan Unke Peeche Padi Thi</i>"

Singer Udit Narayan is in headlines after a viral video showed him kissing a female fan on her lips during a live concert. The video was shared on the Internet and the singer was slammed largely for his "indecent" behaviour.

Abhijeet, who's a contemporary of Udit Narayan, talked to News 18 and shared his views on the ongoing debate. The singer defended Udit Narayan's move and said women were "chasing" him.

"Udit is a superstar singer. And episodes like this keep happening to us, singers, all the time. If we aren't properly guarded or surrounded by bouncers, people tear our clothes apart," Abhijeet told News 18.

"He's Udit Narayan! Ladkiyaan unke peeche pahi thi (women were chasing him). He didn't pull anyone close to him. I'm sure that every time Udit performs, his wife accompanies him as a co-singer.

"Let him enjoy his success! He's a romantic singer. He's also a big khiladi and I'm an anari. Koi unke saath khelne ki koshish mat karo (Don't try to play with him)," Abhijeet stated.

A section of the Internet questioned if Udit Narayan took an advantage of a female fan during the concert. When Abhijeet was asked about this, he dismissed the theory stating women, actually, were after him.

He also shared Udit Narayan's wife shouldn't be dragged into the controversy.

ICYMI, this is the video we are talking about:

WTF! what is Udit Narayan doing 😱 pic.twitter.com/Rw0azu72uY — Abhishek (@vicharabhio) January 31, 2025

After the incident, Udit Narayan spoke to Hindustan Times and said, "Fans itne deewane hote hain na. Hum log aise nahi hain, hum decent log gain (Fans are crazy. We are not like this, we are decent people). Some people encourage this and show their love through this. Udaake kya karna hai ab iss cheez ko (What is the point of making a big deal out of this)?"

Udit Narayan was performing Tip Tip Barsa Pani from Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon's Mohra when a bunch of women flocked near the stage in order to click selfies with him.