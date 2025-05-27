"<i>Himmat Bhi Nahi Kar Sakte...</i>": Abhijeet Reacts To <i>Chunari Chunari</i> Remake In <i>Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai</i>

You can't truly call yourself a Bollywood fan if you haven't danced to Chunari Chunari at least once. The iconic track from Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen's 1999 film Biwi No.1 remains a timeless classic. Originally sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Anuradha Sriram, with music by Anu Malik and lyrics by Sameer, the song continues to live rent-free in fans' hearts.

Now, Chunari Chunari is set to make a comeback in the upcoming film Hai Jawani toh Ishq Hona Hai, featuring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur. Videos of the trio filming the recreated version in London are currently going viral on social media platforms.

However, the original singer, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, recently revealed that he was not informed about the remake.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, he said, "Mujhe music composer, film ke director kisi ne nahi bataya ki iss song ko remake kiya jaa raha hai. Himmat bhi nahi kar sakte batane ki. [Neither the music composer nor the film's director informed me that this song was being remade. They wouldn't even dare to tell me.]”

In a surprising twist, the singer also mentioned that he does not consider Chunari Chunari a “great song.” Abhijeet shared, “For me personally, Chunari Chunari was not a great song, never. It was one of those ‘jaldi gaao aur bhaago studio se' song. I never count it among my great songs. This was one of those where the makers just wanted the lyrics to become a hit somehow.”

“For the past 25 years I have heard it being played at functions, parties, and would always think ‘What is it about the song, there was nothing that I remember from the time I sang it' But I do realise it has become iconic for fans,” Abhijeet Bhattacharya added.

Fans of the original Chunari Chunari were not pleased with its recreation. Many of them voiced their disapproval across various social media platforms and expressed that the charm of the classic should have been left untouched.

When asked whether it bothered him that the song was being reimagined – especially given the emotional value it holds for many – Abhijeet Bhattacharya responded that it does not affect him.

He said, “Mujhe farak nahi padhta itni chhoti cheez se. [I do not care about such a small thing.] I don't get involved much. In the market, copies are sold more than the original. Only great people know the value of the original. Tuchhi cheez mein main padhta hi nahi hoon. [I do not get involved in petty things.]”

Coming back to Hai Jawani toh Ishq Hona Hai, the film is directed by David Dhawan. The movie will hit cinema screens on April 10, 2026.