Throwback Gold: Sushmita Sen Celebrates 31 Years Of Winning Miss Universe Title: "A Historical Win..."

Sushmita Sen's latest Instagram post is a throwback gem you simply can't miss. Today, May 21, marks 31 years since she made history by becoming India's first-ever Miss Universe in 1994. Naturally, the occasion called for a heartfelt post – and Sushmita delivered just that.

To mark the milestone, the actress shared a series of pictures from her Miss Universe journey. The photos include iconic moments – standing tall among fellow contestants, striking elegant poses, and of course, that unforgettable winning moment when she clasped her face in disbelief and joy.

In her caption, Sushmita Sen wrote, “21st May 1994 #Manila. A historical win that introduced an 18yr old Indian girl to the Universe!!! Opening up a world of possibilities, highlighting the strength of hope, the power of inclusion, the generosity of love…To travel the world & to have the privilege of meeting some of the most inspiring people…life defining for sure!!!”

Thanking her parents, the actress added, “Thank you God, Maa Shubra & Baba Subir Happy 31st Anniversary of India's first ever victory at Miss Universe!!! To have the honour of representing my country, I will proudly cherish forever!!!”

The actress also expressed her gratitude to first runner-up Carolina Gomez of Colombia, whose hands rose in celebration the moment Sushmita was crowned Miss Universe. Sushmita wrote, “Happy 31st also to my loved ones in the #Philippines & to you my darling Carolina Gomez #thinkingofyouall & #celebratingyou.”

The star signed off with the words, “Here's to dreams, the impossible kinds…for I know, the UNIVERSE conspires in our favour!! I love you guys!!!”

Reacting to the post, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, who brought home the Miss Universe crown in 2021, commented, “Forever,” along with two red heart emojis. Dia Mirza, who won Miss Asia Pacific International in 2000, added, “Will never ever forget what you made me feel and believe. Love you!”

Sushmita Sen was last seen in the show Taali: Bajaungi Nahi, Bajwaungi. The biographical drama is based on the life of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant.