Abhijeet Bhattacharya Says AR Rahman "Made Padma Bhushan And Padma Shri Awardees Wait On Bench For 2-3 Hours"

Veteran playback singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya has recently made headlines after sharing a candid account regarding music maestro AR Rahman's professional conduct.

In a conversation with ANI, Bhattacharya recounted an experience from their sole collaboration on the track Ae Nazneen Suno Na for the 1999 film Dil Hi Dil Mein .

According to the singer, he witnessed a scenario where several distinguished artists, including recipients of prestigious national honors like Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, were left waiting for an extended period at Rahman's studio.

Bhattacharya stated, "Rahman saab ke andar kya hai ki... maine aise-aise Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri walo ko neeche bench pe baithe hue dekha hai... humare colleague, South ke writer-filmmaker... Rahman saab utar hi nahin rahe hain neeche do ghante, teen ghante. Sab ek doosre se gappe laga rahe hain. Maine apni ghadi dekha ki jaldi karo. Phir Rahman saab nahi utre. (What's surprising is that Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awardees were made to sit on a bench downstairs... Rahman sir didn't come down for two or two-and-a-half hours. Everyone was chatting to pass the time. I kept looking at my watch. Eventually, Rahman didn't come down.)"

The singer further elaborated on his own experience during this recording session, saying, "Main gaana gaa ke nikal gaya, uske assistant ne record kar liya. Ae Nazneen Suno Na... ye gaana gaya. Aur gaa ke nikal gaya. You have to believe that ki ye ek Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan ki izzat wahan pe hai." (I sang the song, his assistant recorded it, and I left. This happened with the song 'Ae Nazneen Suno Na.' You have to believe that this is how the honor of Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardees was treated.)"