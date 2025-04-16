AR Rahman Reacts To Abhijeet Slamming Him For Overuse Of Technology: "It's Nice To Blame Me For Everything"

Singer Abhijeet, recently, slammed AR Rahman for overuse of technology while creating music in an interview with ANI. The singer also accused the Oscar-winning composer of relying more on digital tools and, thus, leaving traditional instrument players jobless.

Now, AR Rahman, has reacted to those allegations in an interview with India Today and said he still loves Abhijeet.

"It's nice to blame me for everything. I still love Abhijeet, and I would send cakes to him. Also, it's his opinion, and there's nothing wrong with having one," Rahman said.

Abhijeet also held AR Rahman responsible for the decline of live instrumentation. Refuting the singer's claim, Rahman said, "I recently set up an orchestra with 60 women in Dubai. They are being employed every month and are being paid insurance, health, and everything. In every movie that I do, be it Chhaava or Ponniyin Selvan, there are close to 200-300 musicians involved, and some songs have more than 100 people working on them. I don't show off or post photos with them, and thus no one gets to know about it."

Rahman also explained that computers are used as a tool to design extraordinary harmonies. In a competitive market, Rahman asserted, that he can't afford to get musicians play and reject them later. He also cited that the producers he worked with could attest to how many composers he has worked with.

AR Rahman's last projects were Vicky Kaushal's Chhava in Hindi and Kadhalikka Neramillai in Tamil.

He is set to compose for Aamir Khan's production Lahore 1947, Mani Ratnam's Thug Life and Aanand L Rai's Tere Ishq Mein.