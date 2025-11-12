Abu Malik Breaks Silence On Udit Narayan Kissing Row: "It's Desperation"

Singer Udit Narayan faced massive backlash online after a video of him kissing female fans during his live concert went viral earlier this year. Music composer Abu Malik has now weighed in on what unfolded, calling the act a sign of "starvation for human company."

What's Happening

The clip Abu Malik addressed showed veteran singer Udit Narayan performing Tip Tip Barsa Paani﻿ at a concert. After taking photos, the singer kissed them on the lips, sparking outrage on social media.

Referring to this, Abu Malik said, "It's starvation maybe, starvation of human company. God knows what it is. I would feel shocked to think you just catch somebody and kiss them. This is odd, yaar. It's desperation. One should not be so desperate. You've got everything. You can make arrangements for everything in the world. You don't need to be so desperate in life."

Furthermore, he added, "It's a small job. Do it, go back, be humble about it, and thank God you've risen from the road and reached here. Nice guy, he's (Udit Narayan) humble, but his head is in the clouds. He meets you warmly. He's okay."

About The Udit Narayan Kissing Controversy

Veteran singer Udit Narayan faced massive backlash online after several videos surfaced showing him kissing a female fan during a live performance.

The veteran singer's actions did not sit well with a section of Internet users. One user expressed their dismay, writing, "Tell me it's AI, tell me it is!! What a nightmare. Beyond the boundaries of disgust."

Another user criticised him, stating, "A singer of his stature should be super conscious of his deeds in public."

Some even questioned whether the video was real, with one commenting, "Udit Narayan... no way... I hope this is AI... if not, the whole legacy is completely destroyed... just shameful and disgusting."

Others pointed out that the crowd's cheering made the situation worse.

Soon, Udit Narayan responded to the accusations, in conversation with Hindustan Times, "Fans itne deewane hote hain na. Hum log aise nahi hain, hum decent log hai﻿ (Fans are crazy. We are not like this, we are decent people). Some people encourage this and show their love through this. Udaake kya karna hai ab iss cheez ko﻿ (What is the point of making a big deal out of this)? There are so many people in the crowd, and we have bodyguards present too. But fans think they are getting a chance to meet, so someone extends their hands for a handshake, some kiss the hands... yeh sab deewangi hoti hai. Uspe itna dhyaan nahi dena chahiye﻿ (All this is fans' craze, it shouldn't be given so much attention)."

About Udit Narayan

Udit Narayan is a renowned singer who has sung in multiple languages, including Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Bengali, Sindhi, Odia, Bhojpuri, Nepali, Malayalam, and Assamese. Over the years, he has earned acclaim for his songs in iconic films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak﻿, Rangeela﻿, Pukar﻿, Dhadkan﻿, Lagaan﻿, Devdas﻿, Veer-Zaara﻿, and Student of the Year﻿ and has won four National Film Awards.

In A Nutshell

Music composer Abu Malik recently opened up about the viral kissing controversy involving Udit Narayan earlier this year. He, however, added that Udit Narayan is warm and humble.

