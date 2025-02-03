Udit Narayan Kissing Row: Old Videos Of Singer Kissing Shreya Ghoshal, Alka Yagnik And Karisma Kapoor Go Viral

Singer Udit Narayan is facing massive backlash online after a video of him kissing female fans during his live concert went viral. The clip shows the veteran singer performing Tip Tip Barsa Paani. After taking photos, the singer kissed them on the lips, sparking outrage on social media.

Following the video went viral, old clips showing Udit kissing other female celebrities, including singers Alka Yagnik, Shreya Ghoshal and Karisma Kapoor resurfaced on social media.

One video from an Indian Idol event shows Udit kissing Alka on the cheek, leaving her visibly shocked as she quickly steps away.

In another video, Alka appears uncomfortable when Udit kisses her again at a different event.

On another occasion, Udit kissed Shreya on the cheek after she won the award for Best Female Singer. The singer also kissed actress Karisma Kapoor, who seemed equally surprised by the unexpected gesture.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the singer responded to the kissing incident.

He said, "Fans itne deewane hote hain na. Hum log aise nahi hain, hum decent log gain (Fans are crazy. We are not like this, we are decent people). Some people encourage this and show their love through this. Udaake kya karna hai ab iss cheez ko (What is the point of making a big deal out of this)? There are so many people in the crowd, and we have bodyguards present too. But fans think they are getting a chance to meet, so someone extends their hands for a handshake, some kiss the hands... yeh sab deewangi hoti hai. Uspe itna dhyaan nahi dena chahiye (All this is fans' craze, it shouldn't be given so much attention)."

Udit Narayan is a renowned singer who has sung in multiple languages, including Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Bengali, Sindhi, Odia, Bhojpuri, Nepali, Malayalam and Assamese. Over the years, he has earned acclaim for his songs in iconic films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Rangeela, Pukar, Dhadkan, Lagaan, Devdas, Veer-Zaara, and Student of the Year and has won four National Film Awards.