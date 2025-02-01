Udit Narayan Reacts To Backlash Over Kissing A Female Fan: "Hum Decent Log Hai"

Veteran singer Udit Narayan faced massive backlash online after several videos surfaced showing him kissing a female fan during a live performance. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the singer has responded to the controversy.

He said, "Fans itne deewane hote hain na. Hum log aise nahi hain, hum decent log gain (Fans are crazy. We are not like this, we are decent people). Some people encourage this and show their love through this. Udaake kya karna hai ab iss cheez ko (What is the point of making a big deal out of this)? There are so many people in the crowd, and we have bodyguards present too. But fans think they are getting a chance to meet, so someone extends their hands for a handshake, some kiss the hands... yeh sab deewangi hoti hai. Uspe itna dhyaan nahi dena chahiye (All this is fans' craze, it shouldn't be given so much attention)."

In the clips circulating on social media, Udit Narayan can be seen performing Tip Tip Barsa Paani when a crowd of female fans gathered near the stage to take selfies with him.

The veteran singer's actions did not sit well with a section of Internet users. One user expressed their dismay, writing, "Tell me it's AI, tell me it is!! What a nightmare. Beyond the boundaries of disgust." Another user criticised him, stating, "A singer of his stature should be super conscious of his deeds in public." Some even questioned whether the video was real, with one commenting, "Udit Narayan... no way... I hope this is AI... if not, the whole legacy is completely destroyed...Just shameful and disgusting." Others pointed out that the crowd's cheering made the situation worse.

The video, which remains undated, was shared on X (formerly Twitter) this week.

Udit Narayan is a renowned singer who has sung in multiple languages, including Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Bengali, Sindhi, Odia, Bhojpuri, Nepali, Malayalam and Assamese. Over the years, he has earned acclaim for his songs in iconic films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Rangeela, Pukar, Dhadkan, Lagaan, Devdas, Veer-Zaara, and Student of the Year and has won four National Film Awards.