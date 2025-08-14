FASTag Annual Pass Starts August 15: What Happens After 200 Trips?

Starting August 15, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is launching a new FASTag Annual Pass, offering a prepaid solution for frequent highway travellers. Priced at Rs 3,000, the pass is designed for non-commercial private vehicles and provides a fixed fee for up to 200 toll transactions (toll crossings) or one year of validity, whichever comes first.

The introduction of the pass aims to streamline travel, reduce traffic congestion at toll plazas, and offer cost savings for commuters. It addresses long-standing concerns, particularly for those who frequently navigate routes with multiple toll booths.

Also Read | FASTag Annual Pass To Launch On August 15: Benefits, Price, And More

The FASTag Annual Pass offers up to 200 toll crossings or one-year validity, easing the need for frequent payments. It supports contactless transactions like the current system. Existing users can simply upgrade their current FASTag to the annual subscription without needing a new tag, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free transition.

The FASTag Annual Pass can be purchased via the Rajmarg Yatra app or NHAI/MoRTH website using your vehicle number and FASTag ID. Ensure your FASTag is active and linked, then pay Rs 3,000. Once confirmed, the annual pass activates immediately for use.

What Happens After 200 Trips?

Once you complete 200 trips or one year (whichever comes first), the FASTag Annual Pass automatically reverts to the regular FASTag system. To continue enjoying annual pass benefits, users must manually reapply and pay Rs 3,000 again. Note: there is no auto-renewal, and the pass expires exactly one year from the date of purchase.