Indian Woman Wears Nauvari Saree To Canadian Citizenship Ceremony, Says She's 'Keeping Her Roots Alive'

A woman from Maharashtra made her Canadian citizenship ceremony extra special by wearing a traditional outfit from her home state. Divya Lotlikar chose to wear a Nauvari saree along with a traditional nath and a bindi on her forehead for the Canada Citizenship oath ceremony.

Divya shared visuals of the ceremony on Instagram. She mentioned in her post that wearing the Nauvari saree represents one of the most important moments of her life. She said that this saree is a symbol of strength, dignity, tolerance, and continuity. This moment reflects her years of hard work, adaptability, and determination.

She also shared some visuals from the citizenship oath ceremony, in which she was seen receiving the certificate.

Watch Video Here:

Sharing the video on Instagram, Divya expressed her love for the country and wrote that she is proud to be where she is, but does not forget her origins and wants to keep her roots alive.

The ceremony is a formal event in which new citizens officially take the oath of the citizenship and pledge loyalty to Canada and its laws.

Social Media Reaction:

Social media users praised her for the outfit she wore during the ceremony. One user commented, "Oh my God. Congratulations this is so beautiful."

Another user commented, "Congratulations, you are so natural and confident. Proud of you Marathi."

"Tradition & Achievement in one frame," added a third user.

A fourth user wrote, "You just gave me a nice idea to wear Marathi ethnic wear for my USA citizenship ceremony."