Chinese Vendor Reacts After Failing To Recognise Nvidia CEO In Shanghai Market

A video of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has gone viral on social media, where he is seen with street vendors, buying fruits and snacks in Shanghai, China, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. He also interacted with the shop owners, but his attempt to spread Lunar New Year cheer with a lai see (a red envelope with money, meant for gifting) didn't quite land with one of the vendors.

The AI chip mogul handed out a lai see with 600 yuan ($90) to the shop owner, surnamed Xu. However, the vendor didn't recognise him, asking, "Who's he?" According to the report, Huang roamed the Jinde Market in the Lujiazui area on January 24. He bought some chestnuts and candied hawthorns and gave a New Year lai see to the shop owner.

"I did not recognise him at first. Many people gathered around and took pictures of him, then I realised he was Huang Renxun," Xu said as per a report by Jimu News.

Jensen Huang of $NVDA enjoying biking and eating strawberries in Shanghai

and you're bearish on AI pic.twitter.com/XWQTFtc7I3 — The Tech Investor (@TheTechInvest) January 25, 2026

Also read | Video Shows Commuters With Impressive Civic Sense At Karol Bagh Metro Station, Internet Reacts

But Huang's friendly gestures have sparked positive reactions online, showcasing his approach to building connections in China.

Huang, a Taiwanese and American business executive, was on a routine trip to the country before the Lunar New Year, where he also met with company staff and officials.

Also read | Chinese Woman Ends Up With Prediabetes, Dieting Before Best Friend's Wedding Backfires

Social Media Reaction

He also bought items from a few other shops and gave lai see. The video of the visit was shared across social media platforms, with users praising his friendly nature.

"I am so, so thrilled. I came across the AI Godfather, boss of Nvidia, Jensen Huang, in a wet market," a woman, who shared the video, wrote as quoted by SCMP. "I hope his good luck with wealth can spread to me. The Godfather is very kind and friendly."

Despite Nvidia facing regulatory challenges and restrictions on selling advanced AI chips to China, Huang remains optimistic about the market's potential.

He believes China's AI capabilities and manufacturing prowess make it a crucial player in the tech industry.