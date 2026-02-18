Who Is Jay Puri, The Executive Representing NVIDIA At NDTV IND.AI

Jay Puri, Executive Vice President of Worldwide Field Operations at NVIDIA, will be a lead speaker at the NDTV IND.AI Summit on Wednesday.

Puri will be a part of an exclusive fireside conversation titled "Building The AI Stack Of The Future." The discussion will cover the evolution of AI from software to full-stack intelligence and sovereign systems, highlighting India's role as a global technology powerhouse.

Who is Jay Puri?

Jay Puri is the Executive Vice President of Worldwide Field Operations at NVIDIA. He plays a significant role in managing NVIDIA's global business, overseeing areas such as sales, business development, and partner alliances.

He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from the University of Minnesota and a Master of Science in electrical engineering from the California Institute of Technology. Puri also holds an MBA from the Harvard Business School.

Starting in 2005, Puri has contributed to NVIDIA's growth, particularly in accelerated computing and generative AI.

Prior to NVIDIA, he spent 22 years at Sun Microsystems, where he held leadership roles in sales, marketing and general management. He also worked at Hewlett-Packard, Booz Allen & Hamilton, and Texas Instruments.

Jensen Huang's Absence At The India AI Impact Summit

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang's absence at the India AI Impact Summit has sparked curiosity, but the company's managing director for South Asia, Vishal Dhupar, has shed light on the reason behind it. Huang was reportedly unwell after weeks of extensive travel and has deputed Jay Puri to lead the company delegation at the event.

Dhupar mentioned that people everywhere were asking about Huang, saying, "Aren't we all missing Jensen? Everywhere I am going, everyone is asking about Jensen." He explained that Huang travelled for three straight weeks and caught a bug, adding, "We hope he is well soon, but we are delighted that we have Jay Puri leading a delegation to come here in India and celebrate this very important week".

The NDTV Ind.AI Summit convenes policymakers, industry leaders, innovators, and thinkers to collaboratively define an AI future grounded in human values and ethical responsibility. The summit also features former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and OpenAI's VP of Global Affairs, Chris Lehane.