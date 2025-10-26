Intelligence Bureau ACIO Recruitment: Registration Begins For 258 Posts, Salary Up To Rs 1,42,400

Intelligence Bureau ACIO Recruitment 2025: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has started the application process for Intelligence Bureau Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade-II/Tech recruitment 2025.Aspiring candidates who are keen on becoming an intelligence officer can submit their applications via the form found on the official Ministry website as well as here. The last date to submit applications is November 16, 2025.

Of the total 258 vacancies, 90 are for Computer Science and Information Technology and 168 for Electronics and Communication. Both the disciplines offer a pay range of Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400 (Level 7).

IB ACIO Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process

Candidates applying must have acieved qualifying cut-off in the GATE examination held in either 2023, 2024 or 2025 in either Computer Science and Information Technology or Electronics and Communication along with possession of a graduate degree in the respective disciplines.

They must be aged between 18 to 27 years as on November 16, 2025.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected solely on the basis of their GATE scores for the skill test and interview at the rate of 10 times the number of vacancies. The interview and skill test will be held in Delhi.

A final merit list will be prepared on the basis of GATE scores, skill test and interview and the ultimate selection will be done upon completion of Character and Antecedent verification followed by medical examination. The detais for interview and other processes will be notified to candidates through mail.

The skill test is technical in nature and is aligned with the job profile while the interview tests the Subject knowledge in relevant fields and Communication skills.

The complete marking system totals 1175, which includes 750 marks allocated for the GATE Score, 250 marks for the Skill Test, and 175 marks for the Interview.

How To Apply For The Posts?

Visit the official application link - "IB ACIO Recruitment".

Click on "To Register", if registering for the first time and then login with your user id and password.

Fill in the required details and you will be successfully registered for the IB ACIO Recruitment.

Candidates are advised to adhere to the official notification available on the website for complete details regarding eligibility criteria and selection process.