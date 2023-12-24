Registration For 226 Intelligence Officer Vacant Posts Begins, Details Here

IB ACIO Recruitment 2023: Applicants must be 18-27 years old as of January 12, 2024.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, Intelligence Bureau (MHA, IB) is seeking applications for the assistant central intelligence officer posts. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official MHA website at mha.gov.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 226 positions. The registration process commenced on December 23 and will conclude on January 12, 2024. The deadline to submit the application fee is January 16, 2024.

Vacancy details:

Computer Science & Information Technology: 79 posts

Electronics & Communication: 147 posts

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates should have achieved the qualifying cut-off marks in GATE 2021, 2022, or 2023 in Electronics & Communication (GATE code: EC) or Computer Science & Information Technology (GATE code: CS).

Additionally, candidates must possess one of the following:

BE or BTech in Electronics, Electronics & Tele-communication, Electronics & Communication, Electrical & Electronics, Information Technology, Computer Science, or Computer Engineering from a Government recognised university/college/institute.

Master's degree in Science with Electronics or Physics with Electronics or Electronics & Communication or Computer Science

Master's degree in Computer Applications from a government recognised university/college/institute.

Age limit

Applicants should be aged between 18 and 27 years as of January 12, 2024.

Selection criteria:

Candidates will be selected based on their GATE score. Those who meet the qualifying cut-off marks in GATE 2021, 2022, or 2023 (10 times the number of vacancies) will be shortlisted and invited for an interview. The interview assesses candidates on two parameters: subject knowledge in relevant fields and communication skills. The final merit list will be determined by combining the GATE examination scores and the interview performance.