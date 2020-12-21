IB Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Post: Know Selection Process

IB Recruitment 2020: IB will conduct all India exam for selecting ACIOs.

Intelligence Bureau (IB), Ministry of Home Affairs, will conduct all India exam for selection of Assistant Central Intelligence Officers (ACIO). This post is a General Central Service, Group 'C' (Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial) post. A total of 2000 posts will be filled through this exam. Application forms are available on the official website of the Home Ministry.

The exam for selection of IB-ACIO will comprise an online test (tier 1 exam), a descriptive paper (tier 2 exam) and an interview (tier 3 exam).

The online exam will consist of objective type questions from general awareness, quantitative aptitude, numerical/ analytical/ logical ability and reasoning, English language and general studies. This exam would carry a total of 100 marks and there will be 100 questions. For every wrong answer attempted by the candidate there will be a negative marking of 1/4.

To qualify in this exam candidates have to secure minimum 35 marks. The pass mark for candidates belonging to OBC and EWS category is 34 and for candidates belonging to SC and ST category it is 33 marks.

The second exam will be descriptive type. The exam will carry a total of 50 marks in which candidates will be asked to Essay and English comprehension and précis.

"On the basis of their performance & normalization of marks in Tier-I exam, candidates would be shortlisted for Tier-II exam at 10 times the number of vacancies, subject to the candidate scoring the minimum cut-off," the IB has said.

On the basis of the combined performance in both the written exams, candidates 5 times the number of vacancies will be shortlisted for the interview. The pass mark in the descriptive paper is 17.

The interview will carry a total of 100 marks. Candidates appearing in interviews may be subject to Psychometric/Aptitude Test which will be a part of interview,

