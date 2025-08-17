Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2025: Registration For 4,987 Posts Ends Today, Apply Directly Here

IB Security Assistant Recruitment 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will close the registration window for 4,987 posts of Security Assistant/Executive today, August 17, 2025 (11:59 pm). Candidates can apply for the post and check the notification on the official website.

IB Security Assistant 2025: How To Apply For The Post?

Visit the official application website for SA recruitment, "IB SA Recruitment Link".

Click on "To Register".

Enter your personal details and OTP sent to your mobile number.

You will be successfully registered for the post.

Keep a printed copy or download the filled application form for future reference.

IB Security Assistant/Executive 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the post must have passed Class 10 or hold an equivalent certification from a recognized board.

For each specific Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau (SIB), there could be a different language that candidates will be required to read, write and speak to be eligible for the post.

Candidates must be aged between 18 to 27 years as of August 17, 2025.

Application Fee

An application fee of Rs.100 and a processing fee of Rs.550 is required to be paid by the candidate while applying for the post.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Bureau for more information regarding the recruitment.