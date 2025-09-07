IB Security Assistant Motor Transport Recruitment 2025: Apply For 455 Vacancies, Registration Open Till September 28

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has launched a recruitment drive for 455 posts of Security Assistant (Motor Transport). The online application process has started and will close on September 28, 2025. Candidates can apply through the official portals, mha.gov.in or ncs.gov.in.

IB Security Assistant (Motor Transport) Vacancy 2025: Post Details

Post Name: Security Assistant (Motor Transport)

Pay Scale: Level-3 (Rs 21,700 - Rs 69,100) along with admissible central government allowances

Essential Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Matriculation (10th pass) from a recognized board

Driving License: Valid LMV (Motor Car) license issued by a competent authority

Experience And Skills

Minimum one year of driving experience after obtaining a valid license

Knowledge of motor mechanism (ability to remove minor defects)

Age Limit

18 to 27 years as on September 28, 2025 (relaxations applicable for SC/ST, OBC, departmental candidates, ex-servicemen, widows/divorced women, and sportspersons as per rules)

Selection Process

The recruitment will be carried out in two tiers followed by verification:

Tier-I Examination (100 marks, negative marking of 0.25 for wrong answers)

Tier-II Examination (Qualifying, 50 marks - minimum 20 required)

Final Merit List: Based on performance in Tier-I & Tier-II. A waiting list will also be maintained.



In case of a tie in marks, the following order of preference will be applied: (i) Tier-I marks, (ii) Tier-II marks, (iii) date of birth (older candidates placed higher), (iv) alphabetical order of first name.

How to Apply

Visit mha.gov.in or ncs.gov.in

Register and complete the online application form

Pay the application fee online (via SBI ePay Lite) or offline (via challan)

Submit the form before the deadline.

However, candidates will not be able to register after September 28, 2025.

Candidates are advised to avoid last-minute submissions as the portal may experience heavy traffic close to the deadline.