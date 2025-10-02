IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025: When, How To Check, Raise Objections

IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) is set to release the provisional answer key for the Security Assistant exam, followed by the cut-off marks. Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to access the answer key on the official website once it is released.



After the answer key is published, a challenge window will open, allowing candidates to raise objections if needed. Based on the provisional answer key, candidates can also estimate their scores.

All objections will be reviewed by an expert committee, and after addressing them, the final answer key will be released.



The exam was conducted on September 29 and 30 in online mode. Questions covered five sections: General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, English Language, and General Studies.

How To Access IB Security Assistant Response Sheet

Visit the official recruitment portal, mha.gov.in.

Look for the latest notification related to the IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025.

Enter your login details, such as registration number and password or date of birth.

Once logged in, click the link or select the option to view the response sheet or download the answer key.

Download the answer key and save it for future reference.

Compare your responses with the correct answers to estimate your score.

IB SA Answer Key PDF Download

The Ministry of Home Affairs releases the IB Security Assistant Answer Key in PDF format on the official website. The PDF contains details such as the marking scheme, allowing candidates to calculate their expected scores accurately.

How To Calculate Scores Using IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025

Compare your responses with the IB Security Assistant 2025 answer key and note the number of correct and incorrect answers.

Award 1 mark for each correct answer.

Deduct 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer, as per the negative marking rules.

Use the formula: Total Marks=(Correct Answers×1)−(Wrong Answers×0.25)

How To Challenge IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025

Candidates can submit objections to the provisional answer key by following these steps:

Visit the official Ministry of Home Affairs website, mha.gov.in.

Log in using your registration credentials.

Navigate to the "IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025 - Objection" section.

Select the question(s) you wish to contest.

Submit your objection with valid documentary evidence or references from recognized sources.

Pay the objection fee, if applicable.

Ensure that your objection is submitted within the stipulated deadline.

Selection Process For IB Security Assistant