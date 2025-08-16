IB Recruitment 2025: Registration For 4,987 Posts Ends On August 17, Apply Now

IB Security Assistant/ Executive Recruitment 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), will close the registration window for Security Assistant/Executive posts on August 17. The application process began on July 26. Candidates who have not yet applied can submit their applications by visiting the official website. The recruitment drive aims to fill 4,987 vacancies.

Applicants must have passed Class 10 or hold an equivalent qualification from a recognised Board of Education. For positions in a specific Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau (SIB), candidates must possess proficiency in at least one of the language(s)/dialect(s) listed for that SIB, with the ability to read, write, and speak it fluently.

Age limit

The age limit for applicants is between 18 and 27 years as on August 17, 2025.

IB Security Assistant/Executive Recruitment 2025: How to Apply

Visit the official website, mha.gov.in.

Click on the "IB Security Assistant/Executive Recruitment 2025" registration link on the homepage.

On the new page, enter the registration details and log in to your account.

Fill out the application form and pay the prescribed fee.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Keep a printed copy for future reference.

Direct link to apply here

Application fee

The application fee is Rs 100, while the recruitment processing charge amounts to Rs 550. Payment can be made using debit card, credit card, net banking, UPI, challan, or other accepted modes. Applicants are advised to download and keep the payment acknowledgement slip for their records. For further information, they should visit the official MHA website.

Check detailed notification here