Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2025: Apply For 394 MTS Posts, Salary Up To Rs 56,900

Intelligence Bureau MTS 2025 Recruitment: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has invited applications for 362 vacancies of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) and registrations are currently open. Interested candidates can apply for the posts till December 14, 2025 (11:59 pm) on the official website mha.gov.in. The salary is offered under Pay Level 1, ranging from Rs. 18,000 to Rs. 56,900, along with Central Government allowances, Special Security Allowance, and cash compensation for duty performed on holidays.

IB MTS Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying must be aged between 18-25 years and relaxation in age in case of Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Persons With Benchmark Disability (PwBd) and other is allowed. They must have cleared Class 10 or similar from a recognized board and have a domicile certificate for the post they have applied.

Intelligence Bureau MTS 2025 Recruitment: How To Apply For The Posts?

Visit the official website link - "IB MTS Application Link 2025".

On the homepage, click on "Already Registered? To Login" if already registered, else click on " To Register" and the login in.

Enter the required details and you will be successfully registered for the recruitment process.

IB MTS Recruitment 2025: Exam Scheme

The examination will be held online in Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) format comprising 100 questions worth 1 mark each from four subjects - General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, Numerical/Analytical/Logical ability and Reasoning and English Language. One-fourth of the mark will be deducted for wrong answers.

Selection Process

The selection process includes the Tier 1 and Tier 2 examinations, followed by the release of the final merit list. Tier 2 is only qualifying in nature, meaning its scores will not be considered while preparing the final merit list. Candidates who make it to the merit list will be called for document verification and a medical examination.

Candidates should note that they may be posted anywhere in India across the Bureau's departments.