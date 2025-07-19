Intelligence Bureau Accepts Applications For Grade 2 Exam To Fill 3,717 Posts

IB ACIO Grade 2 Exam 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB), under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has opened the application window for the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade 2. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website, mha.gov.in.

The application window will remain open until August 10. The last date to submit the application fee via SBI challan is August 12. This recruitment drive aims to fill 3,717 vacancies across various categories.

IB ACIO Recruitment 2025: How To Apply

Visit the official website, mha.gov.in

Click on the link for "IB Executive Recruitment 2025"

Fill out the online application form with the required details

Upload essential documents such as a recent passport-size photo, signature, and relevant certificates

Pay the application fee and submit the form

Vacancy Details (Category-wise)

UR: 1,537 posts

EWS: 442 posts

OBC: 946 posts

SC: 566 posts

ST: 226 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Graduation from a recognised university

Age Limit: 18 to 27 years as of August 10, 2025

Age Relaxation: Applicable as per government norms

Selection Process and Exam Pattern

The recruitment process comprises the following stages:

Written Examination (Objective Type)

Descriptive Test

Interview

Document Verification

Medical Examination

Exam Pattern

The recruitment process comprises an objective-type examination, a descriptive test, and an interview.

The objective exam will be of 1-hour duration, carrying 100 questions for a total of 100 marks. Each question carries one mark, and there will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer.

The subject-wise distribution of questions for the objective exam is as follows:

The exam will comprise 100 questions carrying a total of 100 marks.

Current Affairs: 20

General Studies: 20

Numerical Aptitude: 20

Reasoning: 20

English: 20

In addition to the objective section, candidates will also have to appear for a descriptive test carrying 50 marks, followed by an interview round worth 100 marks.

Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 650 for candidates belonging to the General, OBC, and EWS categories, while candidates from the SC, ST, and PwD categories will be required to pay Rs 550.

The fee must be paid online through the payment gateway available on the official portal.