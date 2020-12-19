IB Assistant Central Intelligence Officer/ Executive Exam 2020 Details Released

The Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs has invited applications for direct recruitment to the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, Grade II/ Executive.

The Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs has invited applications for direct recruitment to the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, Grade II/ Executive. This is a General Central Service, Group 'C' (Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial) post. The pay scale for this post is Rs 44900-142400. There will be a special security allowance which will be 20% of basic pay in addition to other government allowances along with a cash compensation in lieu of duty performed on holidays subject to a ceiling of 30 days.

