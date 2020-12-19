IB Assistant Central Intelligence Officer/ Executive Exam 2020 Details Released

IB ACIO 2020 recruitment begins

The Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs has invited applications for direct recruitment to the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, Grade II/ Executive. This is a General Central Service, Group 'C' (Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial) post. The pay scale for this post is Rs 44900-142400. There will be a special security allowance which will be 20% of basic pay in addition to other government allowances along with a cash compensation in lieu of duty performed on holidays subject to a ceiling of 30 days.

Apply Online