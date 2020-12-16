IB Recruitment Notice Is Fake: Government Fact Check

IB recruitment 2020: PIB Fact Check warns of fake job advertisement.

Fake recruitment notice of Intelligence Bureau is being circulated on social media, the government fact check agency PIB Fact Check has said. "A recruitment advertisement allegedly issued by the Intelligence Bureau is inviting applications for various posts," it has said.

The job advertisement which looks similar to a page from government's weekly Employment News claims that 2,000 vacancies in Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) post will be filled in the Intelligence Bureau for which minimum educational qualification required is graduation.

A recruitment advertisement allegedly issued by the Intelligence Bureau is inviting applications for various posts.#PIBFactCheck: This advertisement is #Fake. The recruitment in IB is done through the UPSC, SSC and via All India recruitment examinations for certain posts. pic.twitter.com/YpFsOAHphr — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 16, 2020

The recruitment in IB is done through the Union Public Service Commission, Staff Selection Commission and by holding dedicated All India recruitment examinations for some posts.

"In all recruitment processes, the applications are invited online only through the portals of UPSC, SSC and MHA. There is no provision of offline / paper applications," the Controller of Examinations, IB has said.

"The prospective candidates, applicants and job aspirants are advised not to follow such fake and fraudulent advertisements published in other publications with names similar to Employment News or websites claiming to provide information about vacancies and competitive examinations," the IB has said in an official notification and has warned candidates against such fraud job offers or notifications.

