Intelligence Bureau Chief Tapan Deka Gets A Year's Extension For 2nd Time

Intelligence Bureau chief Tapan Kumar Deka, a counter-terrorism expert, has been given a one-year extension for the second time.

In an order issued on Tuesday, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet said it has approved an extension for Mr Deka for one year, till June 2026, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Mr Deka is a 1988-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre and has expertise in handling cases related to terrorism and radicalisation. He is also an expert in handling anti-terror cases with origins in Pakistan, which is especially important in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack and India's response in the form of Operation Sindoor.

The officer was appointed as the head of the Intelligence Bureau in June 2022 for a period of two years and was granted an extension for a year in June last year.