Amit Shah Hosts Dinner For Retired Chiefs Of Intelligence Bureau, RAW

Home Minister Amit Shah lauded their contribution in strengthening national security

Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday hosted a dinner in honour of retired Intelligence Bureau director Rajiv Jain and retired R&AW chief Anil Dhasmana, officials said.

Speaking on the occasion, he lauded their contribution in strengthening national security during their illustrious careers spanning 40 years.

Mr Jain and Mr Dhasmana thanked the home minister for hosting the dinner in their honour, a Home Ministry official said.

Ministers of State for Home G Kishan Reddy and Nityanand Rai, NSA Ajit Doval, Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and other senior officers were present on the occasion.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability