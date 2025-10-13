Indian Woman's Emotional Video After Chain Snatching In Chicago Sparks Debate

A disturbing video from Chicago has gone viral on social media, in which a Indian woman recounts a terrifying chain-snatching incident she recently experienced. The incident has sparked serious concerns about public safety and has left the woman's family deeply shaken.

The woman, identified as Chabi Gupta, posted the video on social media, showing a broken piece of her chain as evidence of the incident. She also shared a clip from a video call with her mother, where she appears visibly upset. In the conversation, her mother mentions that Chabi's father was so disturbed by the news that he couldn't sleep all night. The emotional exchange has deeply moved viewers on social media.

"This type of incident never took place in Ranchi, Patna, or Bengaluru or wherever you stayed," Chabi's mother said.

In the post, the woman expressed concern over safety and wrote, "Can't believe it happened. Got my chain snatched in downtown Chicago - broad daylight, crowded street. For a second, I froze. Then it hit me how real this city can get.

She also advised others in the area to take precautions: keep valuables secured, stay alert to your surroundings, and try to walk in groups whenever possible.

"Chicago's seen a spike in street robberies and chain snatching lately, especially around the Loop and Magnificent Mile," she added.

Social Media Reaction

After the video went viral, many questioned the safety of ordinary citizens even in a developed country like the United States.

One user commented, "Conclusion: US has higher crime rate than India.

Another user noted, " This is what happens in democratically trans cities.

A third user shared her experience and wrote, "First time I was ever robbed was in USA."

"Be safe out there! Glan you still have your chain I live in Norcal and house break incidents are comman here," a fourth added.

