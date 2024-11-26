'First Snowfall Of The Season In Jammu And Kashmir' - Pictures And Videos Mesmerize The Internet

What's the best thing about winter? Snowfall! Jammu and Kashmir experienced the first snowfall of the season, marking a welcome shift after a two-month dry spell. The snowfall, which began in higher altitudes of the Kashmir Valley, brought a much-needed reprieve to the area, with a fresh blanket of snow covering the scenic hills. While plains received rain, the snow on the mountaintops was a sight to behold, quickly becoming a trending topic online, with pictures and videos circulating on social media.

In addition to the local relief, the snowfall also delighted tourists. Every year, people from across the country flock to Kashmir to experience its picturesque winter landscapes, and this year was no different. The region's renowned tourist destinations, such as Gulmarg and Pahalgam, are already drawing crowds eager to witness the snow-covered beauty of Kashmir.

As snowfall continues to blanket the region, some roads, especially those leading to higher altitudes, have been temporarily closed due to the weather conditions. Despite the disruptions, the snow's arrival has been largely celebrated, with many locals and tourists sharing their excitement online.

Jammu and Kashmir Tourism's official Twitter handle shared video and pictures of snow-capped mountains with the message, "Welcome snow! J&K witnessed the first snowfall of the season today. Time to pack your bags and head to the winter wonderland." The post received numerous reactions from both residents and potential tourists, with many expressing their desire to visit the region.

One user commented, "Kashmir is no doubt a place worth visiting, but given the current law and order situation, I'm afraid to come." While another user said, "Winter vibes at their best!" A third person added, "Beautiful this time of year-get your extra pair of socks and snow boots, and go for a ski!"

Here Are some of the reactions:

Pls keep us updates abt snowfall and we are eagerly waiting for direct train to Srinagar. I m sure this year I m coming there. — bharat2020 (@indian20200) November 12, 2024

Winter vibes at their best. ⛄🌨️ — Julia Burgess (@JuliaBurgess58) November 13, 2024

Beautiful this time of year, get your extra pair of socks on with your snow boots and go for a ski. — Beraj Patel (@beraj7) November 12, 2024

This is so amazing. Our beautiful kashmir, heaven on earth.... — Sheen ش (@sheenmaharin) November 12, 2024

First snowfall of the season ...❣️ pic.twitter.com/4yD3ckrojW — DS (@Danish4_) November 12, 2024

As the season progresses, it's clear that the first snowfall of the year has ignited excitement, offering a glimpse of Kashmir's winter magic to the world.

