Watch: Hiker Gets Lost 15,000 Ft Up In Snow-Decked Mountain, Stray Dog Guides Him Back

Hiker finds his way back in the mountains thanks to a stray dog. (Photo: X/Rainmaker1973)

Getting lost can be scary, and more so when you are hiking all alone, as high as 15,000 ft up in the mountains. A viral video on the internet shows a hiker all by himself in the snow-decked Peruvian mountains. Not sure where to go next, he is surprised to see a stray dog coming towards him. Recording the moment delightfully, he asks the dog, "Hey, what on Earth are you doing up here? How did you get here? You are at 4,600 metres."

The hiker then explains that he lost his guide and now this dog is his "new guide". He asks the dog if he can lead the way and starts following him. "If we get lost, I am blaming you. You are in charge now," the hiker jokes.

For a while, the hiker loses sight of the dog and tries to continue down the same path, looking for him. He finds the dog eventually, sitting at a meeting point with the signboard 'Punta Union'.

Also Read: 9 Unmissable Winter Festivals In India That Will Make Chilly Days Full Of Celebrations

After teasing his "little Perrito" for leaving him, they eventually find their way and reach the camp. "We are both just happy to have made it," he says at the end of the video.

A British tourist lost 15,000ft up in Peruvian mountains describes how a stray dog 'appeared from the fog' and led him to his destination.



[📹 elgueroingles]pic.twitter.com/vtL6QMudmf — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) November 18, 2024

The video went viral and received a range of interesting comments.

"This story of dog appearing in front of lost people in the mountains and leading them back to safety appears quite often," a viewer wrote.

Another X user shared their experience, writing, "Happened to me in Russia on a hike. Heavy fog came in. I passed a weather station on my way up to the summit, and a dog followed from there. The weather worsened, thunder claps very close, visibility was reduced to metres, and the dog led me back down the mountain. It was remarkable."

Also Read: Irish Vlogger Shares 4 Things He Found The Best About Delhi

One remarked, "Just proves that even in the wild, you can find loyalty in the unlikeliest places."

Another added, "I swear there are these random animals scattered across the world that were tasked by God to do things like this."

Have you ever had a similar experience? Share with us in the comments section.