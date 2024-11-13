Viral: Irish Vlogger Shares 4 Things He Found The Best About Delhi

Viral video: Irish vlogger shares his experience in Delhi. (Photo: Instagram/seanhammonds)

Do you like Delhi as a citizen or a tourist? In a recent video going viral on Instagram, an Irish and Persian vlogger, who is currently exploring India, shares his wonderful experience in Delhi. In the video, the vlogger reveals that everyone told him Delhi is "so dirty and dangerous", but he ended up loving the city. "I've heard people from all over saying that Delhi isn't the place to go if you want to visit India. Even other Indians have told me that, but I couldn't disagree more," he writes in the caption.

Highlighting 4 things he loved about Delhi, the vlogger says, "The streets are so colourful and vibrant. The food is delicious. The people are friendly and you have got these amazing places like Humayun's Tomb, Lotus Temple, and places like Akshardham which is the most impressive building I've seen in my entire life."

Appreciating Delhites for being friendly and welcoming, he adds, "I've met so many people here who have just accepted me with open arms, who have introduced me to their friends and families, expecting absolutely nothing in return."

Acknowledging the shortcomings, the vlogger writes, "It's true that there's a lot of pollution, and that it's a bit chaotic. But nowhere is perfect, and to be honest, I love the chaos, it's where I thrive!" Adding on the idea of being around so many people, he says, "The current metro area population of Delhi is 33 million people. You just have to experience what it's like to be in a place like that. If it's not for you that's ok but you have to try it at least once."

Many people appreciated the video and shared their reactions in the comments section.

"Nothing beats immersing yourself into a completely different culture," a user wrote. Another added, "Still one of the best places that we've ever visited."

One said, "Thank you for spreading positivity. Nothing matches the vibrancy of India. Enjoy your time in India!" An Instagram user added, "I used to live in Delhi, and loved it! I'm living in Bangalore now, it's lovely! Add it to your list if you haven't already!"

What do you think of Delhi? Share your experience in the comments section.