Shimla Sees Its First December Snow In 20 Years, Lowest Temperature Hits 2.5 Degrees Celsius

Shimla witnessed a rare snowfall in early December, covering the hill station and nearby areas in a blanket of white. The unexpected snowfall transformed popular tourist spots like Shimla, Kasauli, and Kufri into picture-perfect winter destinations. On December 9, Shimla recorded a minimum temperature of 2.5 degrees Celsius, while other regions saw temperatures close to freezing. Seobagh recorded 0 degrees Celsius, Bajaura 0.1 degrees, Manali 0.2 degrees, Kufri 0.4 degrees, Solan 0.5 degrees, and Una 1 degrees.

"It's for the first time that we witnessed snowfall in early December. As far as my memory goes, this is the season's first snowfall in over two decades," said Ganesh Sud, a long-time resident of Shimla.

The snowfall quickly became a trending topic on social media, with videos of snow-covered landscapes and tourists enjoying the winter weather going viral. Here are some glimpses:

However, the snow didn't last long in Shimla due to slightly higher minimum temperatures, according to the Meteorological Department. Higher-altitude regions in Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba, Kullu, Kinnaur, and parts of Shimla district continued to experience snowfall, while apple belts like Jubbal and Kharapathar also received fresh snow.

The snowfall has provided a significant boost to Himachal Pradesh's tourism industry. Hotels are anticipating an increase in bookings as visitors flock to enjoy the region's winter charm. Snow-covered landscapes, colonial-era buildings, and opportunities for snow activities have made Shimla a popular choice for holiday travellers.

With Christmas and New Year just around the corner, Shimla and other hill stations in Himachal Pradesh are likely to see a surge in tourists seeking a festive winter escape amidst the snow-covered mountains.