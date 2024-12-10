Advertisement
Shimla Sees Its First December Snow In 20 Years, Lowest Temperature Hits 2.5 Degrees Celsius

Winter has come early to Shimla with its first snowfall in over two decades, and tourists can't get enough of the white views - watch the videos inside.

Read Time: 2 mins
Shimla Sees Its First December Snow In 20 Years, Lowest Temperature Hits 2.5 Degrees Celsius
Snow falls in Shimla, turning the city into a winter wonderland.

Shimla witnessed a rare snowfall in early December, covering the hill station and nearby areas in a blanket of white. The unexpected snowfall transformed popular tourist spots like Shimla, Kasauli, and Kufri into picture-perfect winter destinations. On December 9, Shimla recorded a minimum temperature of 2.5 degrees Celsius, while other regions saw temperatures close to freezing. Seobagh recorded 0 degrees Celsius, Bajaura 0.1 degrees, Manali 0.2 degrees, Kufri 0.4 degrees, Solan 0.5 degrees, and Una 1 degrees.

"It's for the first time that we witnessed snowfall in early December. As far as my memory goes, this is the season's first snowfall in over two decades," said Ganesh Sud, a long-time resident of Shimla.

The snowfall quickly became a trending topic on social media, with videos of snow-covered landscapes and tourists enjoying the winter weather going viral. Here are some glimpses:


However, the snow didn't last long in Shimla due to slightly higher minimum temperatures, according to the Meteorological Department. Higher-altitude regions in Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba, Kullu, Kinnaur, and parts of Shimla district continued to experience snowfall, while apple belts like Jubbal and Kharapathar also received fresh snow.

The snowfall has provided a significant boost to Himachal Pradesh's tourism industry. Hotels are anticipating an increase in bookings as visitors flock to enjoy the region's winter charm. Snow-covered landscapes, colonial-era buildings, and opportunities for snow activities have made Shimla a popular choice for holiday travellers.

With Christmas and New Year just around the corner, Shimla and other hill stations in Himachal Pradesh are likely to see a surge in tourists seeking a festive winter escape amidst the snow-covered mountains.

