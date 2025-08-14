Advertisement
2 Boys Killed As Heavy Rain Causes Wall Collapse In Delhi's Vasant Vihar

This is the third rain-related death in the national capital, which brought to a standstill following heavy rains. A massive tree in the middle of a Kalkaji road uprooted and fell on vehicles, killing a 50-year-old man, while his daughter suffered a pelvic fracture.

Read Time: 2 mins
2 Boys Killed As Heavy Rain Causes Wall Collapse In Delhi's Vasant Vihar
The bodies have been preserved for post-mortem (Representational)
  • Two boys died after a wall collapsed on them in Vasant Vihar following heavy rains
  • The boys, aged 9 and 10, were from Bihar and declared dead at AIIMS Trauma Centre
  • The wall, belonging to the Delhi Development Authority, was weakened by rain and waterlogging
New Delhi:

Two boys died after a wall collapsed on them in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar area on Thursday evening, following heavy rains in the city, police said.

This is the third rain-related death in the national capital, which brought to a standstill following heavy rains. A massive tree in the middle of a Kalkaji road uprooted and fell on vehicles, killing a 50-year-old man, while his daughter suffered a pelvic fracture.

The wall collapse incident occurred around 4.40 pm near Hanuman Mandir in Basant Nagar, police said.

Police said they received a call about the collapse and rushed to the spot along with a disaster management team.

A 10-year-old boy who hailed from Begusarai in Bihar, and a 9-year-old boy from Madhubani in Bihar were taken out from the debris and rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre in PCR vans. Doctors declared both of them brought dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said.

Initial inquiry revealed that the boys had been sitting on stairs adjacent to the wall when it suddenly gave way, the officer said.

The wall belongs to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and is suspected to have weakened due to prolonged rain and waterlogging in the area, the DCP added.

Police said the debris were being cleared to ensure no one else is inconvenienced. The DDA has been informed and a detailed inspection of the site will be carried out to assess the structural safety of nearby walls, they said.

The bodies have been preserved for post-mortem and further legal proceedings are in progress, they added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

