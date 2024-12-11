Watch: Hong Kong Disneyland's 'Talking Trash Can' Goes Viral, Wins Hearts Online

Hong Kong Disneyland, nestled amidst the picturesque landscapes of Lantau Island, is considered one of the best Disneylands for children. It also features the 'World of Frozen,' a place where you can explore, believe, and immerse yourself in Disney's Frozen story. However, beyond all the grandeur, the place is going viral for the smallest yet most creative element - a trash can. Yes, you read that right. This modern, high-tech trash can on wheels comes equipped with a cute voice and artificial intelligence.
In a clip going viral on social media, the trash can is seen screaming in a child-like tone. The ironically adorable trash can is busy searching for garbage. In the local language, it says, "I want to eat garbage. Is there really none? Aaaah! There's none; the garbage is gone."
The crying garbage bin moves toward a woman holding a tissue. Automatically positioning itself at an appropriate distance, the trash can says, "Sister, do you have any garbage?" She replies with a "yes" and throws the trash inside. The trash can expresses joy, saying, "Yumyumyum."
Viewers were amazed to see this "magical" trash can. Take a look at the comments:
"It's so lively! I think I could talk to it all day," one wrote. Another added, "I would feel so bad if I didn't have any though."
"Ooohh the cutest dustbin I've ever seen," one exclaimed, while another quipped, "That bin has more social skills than me."
A user remarked, "Such magical trash cans can only exist in Disneyland."
Have you ever encountered anything as fascinating during your travels? Share with us in the comments section.
