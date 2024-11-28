Viral Video: Pakistani Student Helps Indian Traveller On His First Day In Iran, Internet Applauds

An Indian traveller's Iran vlog has gone viral (Photo Credit: YouTube/ On Road Indian)

Landing in a new country can be daunting for several reasons. As much as one may research and prepare beforehand, certain problems will only make themselves known once you're on the ground at your destination. Recently, an Indian travel vlogger known by the username "On Road Indian" faced a similar situation. After getting off his flight to Iran, he encountered some problems. However, thanks to the kindness of strangers, he ended up having a good experience on his first day in the country.

He met a young Pakistani man (Hussain) at the airport, who is a student in Iran. He offered to assist the vlogger to figure out how to fix the problems he had with his VPN (virtual private network). The Indian traveller did not have a SIM card or internet connectivity. However, solving the VPN issue seemed to be more time-consuming than expected. So Hussain invited the vlogger to his home. The duo rode together in a cab from the airport to his house. While Hussain was upstairs, the vlogger voiced his concern about the situation he found himself in. But he nevertheless decided to take Hussain's help. Later, we see that Hussain turns his room upside down and conducts a thorough search to find a SIM card for the vlogger.

As the video progresses, the vlogger also shows us what happened during the rest of the day in Iran. A person he runs into at the airport ends up showing him around the city, eating with him and introducing him to his family. You can watch the complete video below:

The video has clocked thousands of views on YouTube and also grabbed many eyeballs online otherwise. It has won the hearts of numerous people. Check out some of the reactions below:

"Pakistani Helping an Indian In Iran was wholesome tbh."

"It's nice to see such nice and hospitable people. Love from India."

"Lovely people. Heartwarming."

"Iranian hospitality is next level."

"Iranians are the best of the best."

"One of the best vlogs I've ever seen."

