Viral Now: X User Orders Food On Mumbai-Pune Train Via Zomato, Shares Experience

(Photo: X/ sunnykgupta)

In the recent past, particular companies have expanded their reach to facilitate food delivery in different types of locations. For instance, certain apps allow you to order food during your journey on a long-distance train and get it delivered at a specified station. Recently, a man from Bengaluru, who was travelling by train from Mumbai to Pune, decided to try this feature. He took to X (formerly Twitter) to post a thread detailing the steps he took to obtain his meal in this way. It has since gone viral and sparked a lively discussion online.

Also Read: Vloggers' Positive Review Of Food In "First Class Indian Train" Has Social Media Abuzz

X user Sunny R Gupta (@sunnykgupta) wrote, "So I'm travelling to Pune after a while. By train from Mumbai! Happened to open Zomato and saw this prompt to enter my PNR!" On seeing this, the man decided to "give Zomato on Train a chance," instead of placing a food order with the train attendant. He was interested in ordering a Triple Schezwan Rice. He had the option to choose delivery at any upcoming station and chose Panvel. Furthermore, he explained one can "book" one's meal on the train via the app up to 4 days before the train journey. This order can also be cancelled any time before its preparation starts.

In one of the posts in the thread, the X user attached a screenshot that shows the PNR prompt and clarified that the order would be delivered to the passenger's seat. If this doesn't happen, the customer is eligible for a full refund. The app also mentions that it tracks the train's live status to ensure the delivery takes place on time. Take a look below:

Decided to skip ordering from the attendant and give Zomato on Train a chance.



Found this hotel serving Triple Shezwan Rice. I have an option to choose delivery an any upcoming station. Picked Panvel! pic.twitter.com/8FZkKC9MAZ — Sunny R Gupta (@sunnykgupta) November 27, 2024

The X user shared an update about what happened after he placed his order. He wrote that his train was delayed and the app notified him that his food was ready and waiting at the station. He joked, "This is probably the first time I am taking revenge on Zomato. Food delivery guy is waiting for me and I'm running late." In the next post, we see that the train had arrived at Panvel. The X user shared a short clip showing the food being delivered to him inside the compartment. "Smooth handover. Polite guy," he captioned it.

This is probably the first time I am taking revenge on @zomato. Food delivery guy is waiting for me and I'm running late.



My message to Zomato: This is not the experience I wished you to have. I would like to thank you for your patience 🤧. As a token of appreciation, I will pay… — Sunny R Gupta (@sunnykgupta) November 27, 2024

Alright so he is here!

Smooth handover. Polite guy. pic.twitter.com/AVQP13sQ3d — Sunny R Gupta (@sunnykgupta) November 27, 2024

Posting a photo of the bill, the man noted that "Hotel is instructed especially for these orders." On it, we can read the instruction, "Send plates and spoons as customer is on train." However, the X user revealed that no spoons were sent. He wrote, "Will raise it with Zomato to ensure the hotel gets to know about the issue. Food is sufficient though."

Hotel is instructed especially for these orders. pic.twitter.com/lmIzCWVyVe — Sunny R Gupta (@sunnykgupta) November 27, 2024

Will raise it with Zomato to ensure the hotel gets to know about the issue.



Food is sufficient though. 😁 pic.twitter.com/SI6tOgDxXf — Sunny R Gupta (@sunnykgupta) November 27, 2024

Also Read: X User's Review Of Vande Bharat Express Goes Viral, Clocks Over A Million Views

Zomato responded to the X user's post on X. They wrote, "Hey Sunny, thank you for beautifully capturing the entire train ordering experience in your post. We're truly sorry that you couldn't fully enjoy your mouth-watering meal at the end. However, please be assured that we will definitely convey your feedback to the restaurant partner to ensure that it doesn't happen in the future. Feel free to reach out if you need any further assistance."

Hey Sunny, thank you for beautifully capturing the entire train ordering experience in your post. We're truly sorry that you couldn't fully enjoy your mouth-watering meal at the end. However, please be assured that we will definitely convey your feedback to the restaurant partner… — Zomato Care (@zomatocare) November 27, 2024

This thread has grabbed many eyeballs on X. Check out some of the reactions of other users below:

This feature is there for quite sometime, the problem is railways is very unpredictable with timings and gets late a lot, so food might get cold. — Tanmay Aeron (@TanmayAeron) November 27, 2024

The only problem is that if the train is running late the food delivered is cold. They start preparing the food before the time. Also finding a good restaurant is tough. Have been using this since 2 years but quality of food is not decent at such high prices. — Raunit Verma (@iraunit) November 27, 2024

I tried couple of times..Worked like a charm — திருச்செங்கோட்டார் | तिरुचेंगोटार | 🇮🇳 (@tiruchengottar) November 27, 2024

I tried it once and I believe it's not the delivery partner who waits in the station, instead there is a common person in the station who collects and delivers all the orders in the seats. — Deviprasath S (@DeviprasathS) November 27, 2024

You can do the same from railway e-cataring service! — BAPPI (@bapi_xc) November 27, 2024

Badhiya, never said it is the first time someone has done it. 🙃 — Sunny R Gupta (@sunnykgupta) November 27, 2024

Zomato has collaborated with the IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) to offer this particular service on trains in India.