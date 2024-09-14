Zomato Partners With Indian Railways To Delivery Food At Over 100 Train Stations

Zomato has already made 10 lakh food deliveries on trains.

Do you also crave fancy food on train journeys? If yes, then we have some good news for you. You no longer have to choose between the same old veg and non-veg platters while travelling on the train. Now, you can now order food directly from Zomato, the popular food delivery application. On Friday, September 13, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal revealed that the company has entered a partnership with IRCTC. Their latest collaboration has been named, Zomato - Food Delivery in Trains. Sharing the announcement on X (formerly known as Twitter), Deepinder Goyal wrote, “Update: Zomato now delivers food directly to your train coach at over 100 railway stations, thanks to our partnership with IRCTC. We have already served 10 lakh orders on trains. Try it on your next journey!”

Update: @zomato now delivers food directly to your train coach at over 100 railway stations, thanks to our partnership with @IRCTCofficial. We've already served 10 lakh orders on trains. Try it on your next journey! pic.twitter.com/gyvawgfLSZ — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) September 13, 2024



Reactions were quick to follow. A user wanted to know, “That's nice. Considering trains usually run late, how does Zomato manage this? Say, I order something thinking that the train will reach at station X at 1pm, but it reaches at 3pm. Does the delivery agent wait that long?”

“Cash on delivery option should be available for train orders as there might be many cases in which Zomato is unable to deliver the order like the train is late, delivery boy unable to find the coach, delivery boy/restaurant becomes late,” suggested another.

A person joked, “Will they deliver Tea saying 'chai chai' in a traditional railway style or silently deliver?”

Praising the initiative an individual commented, “I appreciate the way Zomato management keeps experimenting with new ideas. Some may succeed, while many may not, but it reflects their continuous pursuit of growth.”

Re-sharing the post, IRCTC wrote, “IRCTC is committed to enhancing rail passengers' journeys by providing a wider range of quality food options. Through strategic partnerships, we offer a variety of quality food, ensuring a satisfying experience onboard our trains.”

At present, eighty-eight cities are already using Zomato - Food Delivery in Trains. 10 lakh orders have been delivered to customers across 100 stations.