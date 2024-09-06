Zomato Rolls Out New 'Dark Mode' Feature, Users Comment 'My Eyes Say Thank You'

Zomato adds a new feature to its app - the Dark Mode.

Restaurant aggregator and food delivery company Zomato keeps upgrading their app to enhance user experience in the best way possible. In a new update, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal shared that users can now use the Zomato app in the dark mode. This feature is perfect for people who like to place late-night orders and are disturbed by the bright white screen light shining in their eyes. For the unversed, dark mode is a phone display setting that changes your phone's colour scheme to a dark background with light text. Dark mode can help with eye strain, and fatigue and may be better suited for low-light settings.

Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Zomato CEO wrote, "Welcome to the dark side. Being rolled out to everyone over the next few days. Update at 30% rollout right now; 100% by Sunday." Zomato's dark mode can be turned on from your profile within the app.

Welcome to the dark side. Being rolled out to everyone over the next few days. Update at 30% rollout right now; 100% by Sunday. pic.twitter.com/uHAI7BAC91 — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) September 5, 2024

Zomato users were delighted after seeing the announcement of this new feature. Take a look at some of the reactions in the comments section:

"Oh, finally. My eyes say thank you," one user wrote, while another chimed in, "Finally. As someone who uses everything on dark mode, opening the Zomato app is kinda harsh on the eyes."

A user who often places late-night orders, said, "Thank you, Sir. Now, at 11 pm when I order the pizza sleeping on my couch with lights off, I don't have to get blinded by the flashing light on my phone." Another added, "Ab raat ke 3 baje khana order karne ae aankhe to nahi futegi [Now my eyes won't strain if I order food at 3 o'clock in the night]."

One user shared feedback, "Wow, Zomato, what a joke this so-called 'dark mode' is. You hype it up like some grand release, and the first thing I see when I open the app is that blinding, eye-searing red splash screen! What's the point of a dark mode if I'm getting blasted with a red screen every single." To this, Goyal replied, "Fair point. Need to fix the splash. Will do."

What do you think of Zomato's new feature? Share with us in the comments section.