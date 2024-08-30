Watch: Customer Sings 'Happy Birthday', Gives Gift To Zomato Delivery Agent. Internet Calls It 'Wholesome'

A wholesome gesture for a Zomato agent has gone viral (Photo: Instagram/ iimyashshah)

A reel capturing a heartwarming gesture by a Zomato customer for a delivery agent has gone viral on Instagram, clocking over a million views. In the video, we first see the Zomato order tracking screen, which shows that the delivery agent is 5 minutes away. The customer added text on the video stating that it was raining heavily and they wondered if the order would be delivered at all. They then noticed that it was the delivery partner's birthday that day, thanks to a note by Zomate below the track order screen itself. They wrote that they thought of wishing him (his name is Shaikh).

Next, we see the customer open the door to the Zomato delivery agent and confirm that it's his birthday today. The customer and the people around him (in the house) start singing "Happy Birthday" for him and he smiles widely. He hands over the food package to one of the people, while the Zomato customer gives him a small box as a birthday gift. Everyone shakes his hand as he thanks them.

The caption reads, "Spread happiness by whatever means you can. Thank you @zomato for giving us the opportunity." Take a look at the clip below:

Zomato reacted to the post in the comments, writing, "Thank you for delivering so much happiness to Shaikh." The delivery agent also commented below the reel, saying, "Thank you so much, sir. Meri life me pehli baar ye hua or muje bhot proud feel hua, Mera birthday tha lekin us se badhkar mene apne kam ko jyada opportunity diya." ["Thank you so much, Sir. It was the first time this happened to me in my life and I felt very proud. It was my birthday but I had prioritised my work."]

Many users applauded the gesture too. Check out some of the comments from Instagram below:

"You guys made his day! More people need to be kinder to all delivery agents who actually make our life easier."

"Best thing on the internet."

"This made me soooooo happy."

"This is soo wholesome."

"Simple acts of kindness...all teared up."

"Best video of the day... We should always try to make someone smile."

"This is just amazing."

"Real Heroes Deserve Real Love."

"The kindness people deserve is here."

