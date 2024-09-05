Dubai Pizza Chain Asked AI To Make The 'Best Pizza In Dubai' - The Result? A New Hot Seller

Have you ever tried shawarma chicken on a pizza? (Photo: Instagram/ spartak_ar)

The use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in creative fields like art, writing and cooking continues to be a hotly debated topic. While some may call the use of AI chatbots and virtual assistants like ChatGPT restrictive or risky, others have unlocked new ideas and turned them into a reality, something they might never have done without such tools. A popular pizza chain in Dubai called Dodo Pizza brought to life a new pizza flavour and combination, as suggested by ChatGPT. The result? Customers loved the invention and apparently cannot get enough of it.

"We asked ChatGPT to create a recipe - the best pizza for Dubai," Spartak Arutyunyan, who heads menu development for the city's branch of restaurant and delivery chain Dodo Pizza, told BBC.

He asked ChatGPT to come up with a pizza that represented that cultural mix of Dubai, with 90% of Dubai's three million people being immigrants. "There's so many cultures here," said Chef Arutyunyan. "Indians, Pakistanis, Filipinos, Arab people, European guys."

So what is this hit pizza invention? ChatGPT suggested a topping comprising Arab shawarma chicken, Indian grilled paneer cheese, Middle Eastern Za'atar herbs, and tahini sauce. The recipe was launched and became "a huge hit and it's still on the menu," the chef told BBC.

Appreciating the use of technology, Arutyunyan said, "As a chef, I wouldn't mix these ingredients ever on a pizza, but still, the mix of flavours was surprisingly good."

He added that all of the AI suggestions were not remarkable. AI-generated ideas for pizza like strawberries and pasta, and blueberries and breakfast cereal, did not make it to the menu.

Previously, a roastery in Finland launched the world's first AI-generated coffee blend. They also came up with the name of the product -- AI-conic Coffee -- after "a little ideation" and the use of the AI system "ChatGPT 3.5". How did this AI-generated coffee blend taste? Read all about it here.