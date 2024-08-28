Viral Now: AI Video Shows Noodle Figures Doing Kathak, Wins Hearts Online

A video showing an imagined dance performance with noodles is viral (Photo: Instagram/ maati_baani)

Last month, a reel of spaghetti 'dancing' took the internet by storm. The generative art AI video showcased strands of the pasta mimicking the movements of two human dancers. The comments section was filled with remarks of praise and wonder (read full story here). More recently, an AI video showing noodle-draped figures performing Kathak went viral on Instagram. In this reel, the figures are shown to have some human forms. But parts of their body and dress are depicted as flowing, glistening strands of noodles.

The post was shared by a musician duo Maati Baani, who also composed the original track heard in the clip. The video was conceptualised by Kartik Shah. The caption reads "The noodles are back at it again! This time doing Kathak. Must say our kitchen has become very creative!" Watch the complete reel below:

In the comments, many users were impressed with the concept. Others joked about how they would now see noodles on their plate very differently. Some were reminded of long pasta shapes instead of noodles. Check out some of the reactions from Instagram below:

"That's a cool concept."

"What creativity!"

"Awesome hai but jab noodles khaaungi to yhi yaad aayega." ["It is awesome but now I will remember this when I eat noodles."]

"Wow...Classical music exactly matches with this video."

"Pasta sundori..."

"Can't stop seeing this."

"Noodles can dance..but pappu.... Can't."

"All the expensive dishes should do this bcz taste to ghar me bhi acha aata hai." ["All the expensive dishes should do this because the taste is good when made at home too."]

Another food-themed AI dance video that received a lot of interest online featured the beloved French delicacy, croissant. The reel shows a 'dance routine' between this treat and the iconic Eiffel Tower to celebrate the Paris Games 2024. Click here to read the complete story.

