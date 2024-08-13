AI Video Shows 'Olympic Croissant' And Eiffel Tower Dancing, Internet Lauds Creativity

A video showing a dance between two French symbols is viral (Photo: Instagram/ rart.digital)

The Olympic Games 2024 has ended, but the Olympic fever has still not died down completely. Videos about different aspects of the Paris Games, apart from the sports themselves, are going viral on social media. Some time ago, news about problems with the food at the Olympic Village made headlines worldwide. Apart from serious issues, clips about mundane and quirky aspects of the event have also caught the interest of many. To jump on the bandwagon of themed videos during the Olympics, one digital artist decided to bring together two popular French symbols. It has received millions of views on Instagram.

The reel by @rart.digital shows a 'dance routine' between a croissant and the iconic Eiffel Tower to celebrate the Paris Games 2024. It is a generative AI (Artificial Intelligence) creation based on acrobatic videos by @alice.in.acroland and @luka.what.i.can.do, as mentioned in the caption. The AI artist has designed a clip that shows an "Olympic croissant" and an Eiffel Tower-like figure mimicking their moves. In the now-viral video, the two are seen dancing to Edith Piaf's famous song, 'Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien.' Take a look below:

The comment section was filled with positive reactions and remarks of praise. Several people lauded the creativity of the digital artist. Read what some Instagram users had to say about this Olympics-themed viral video:

"Acrobreadics."

"This is the coolest thing I have seen in a while. Well done!"

"Who would have ever thought they would see the Eiffel Tower dancing with a croissant?"

"Better than the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics."

"Sooo cool!!! Loving these."

"Great!!! Spectacular!!"

"So creative and clever!"

Before this, a video showing spaghetti 'dancing' got over 48 million views. It featured spaghetti strands in a series of complicated yet synchronised manoeuvres. Click here to read the full story.

