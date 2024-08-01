US Olympian's Video About Eating Carbs Goes Viral, Wins Hearts Online

Videos about food at the Paris Olympics are going viral (Photo Credit: Instagram/ ilonamaher)

Athletes and participants of the Paris Olympics 2024 are giving viewers an idea of what goes on behind the scenes through social media. From the kind of beds provided for Olympians to the range of dishes available for their consumption, these varied "sneak peeks" are going viral on different platforms. One of the reels that have got Instagram talking was shared by Ilona Maher, an American Olympic rugby player. She not only showed the food she was eating in Paris but also took advantage of the opportunity to clarify something.

Also Read: French Bakers Win World Record For Creating Longest Baguette, Reclaim Title From Italy

In the now-viral video, she says, "I think there's some misconceptions about what athletes eat. We eat a lot of carbs. I have got three forms of carbs on my plate right now. A bread roll, a croissant, a crepe." As she names the treats, she points to them on her plates. There are other food items as well, including what looks to be cheese and jam. She ends the short clip by saying, "Fuel up! Don't stay hungry." Take a look below:

Also Read: Amul Congratulates Indian Shooter Manu Bhaker's Historic Bronze At Paris Olympics

The reel has received 5.9 million views so far. In the comments, many users applauded Ilona for speaking up and being honest about her diet. Others made light-hearted remarks about their love for carbs. Read how some Instagram users reacted to the viral video:

"'Don't stay hungry,' Ilona Maher decimates hustle AND diet culture."

"The hero we all need."

"Thank you for showing how to be food-positive while working out. So many girls and women will starve themselves and not get what they need for their bodies. Also, different body types are beautiful!!! Can't wait to watch you in the games!"

"I've never watched rugby during the Olympics and I am going to watch it so hard now bc you are simply phenomenal. The role model every female athlete needs."

"Absolutely love that you are being real and influential to all the other young female athletes!!!"

"Yes!!! We love a carb-loving athlete!!"

"It's very much giving 'Team Pasta Night' before a big meet/game in high school and I love it. Let's go USA."

"I DO fuel up....but forget to work it off."

"I'm totally an athlete. Without a sport."

"So go buy croissants and crepes to sit on the couch and watch world-class athletes? Got it."

"I'm carb-loading to watch the Olympics."

"My fam and I were literally just wondering what the pastry situation was in the Olympic dining hall- thank you for this very important update."

Several Olympians have taken to social media to document the food situation at the Paris Olympics. Many have found the food to be unappetising and disappointing. After the US women's gymnastics team came first, Simon Biles reportedly told the press (while answering questions about the food), "I don't think we're having proper French cuisine in the Village like you guys might be eating because you're outside the Village". Concerns about the availability of sufficient protein sources have also been raised. On the other hand, videos by Norwegian swimmer Henrik Christiansen about chocolate muffins have taken the internet by storm. In one clip, he reportedly called the muffin the "single greatest thing about the Olympic Village".

Also Read: Paris 2024 Olympic And Paralympic Games Will Serve Over 13 Million Meals 'Of All Types Of Cuisine': See Details