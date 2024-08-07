Olympic Swimmer Claims There Were Worms In Food At Paris Games

Adam Peaty has shared various issues with the food at the Olympic village (Photo: Instagram/ adam_peaty)

English Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty has criticised the quality and quantity of food served at the Paris Games 2024. The three-time Olympic medallist has also claimed that there were worms in the food at the Olympic Village. In an interview with inews, he said "The catering isn't good enough for the level the athletes are expected to perform." We need to give the best we possibly can. [In] Tokyo the food was incredible. Rio was incredible. But this time around? There weren't enough protein options, long queues, waiting 30 minutes for food because there's no queueing system."

Organisers of the Paris Games had made several commitments to sustainability. As per reports, they have aimed to make 60% of all meals served meatless and a third of them are meant to be plant-based food. However, this has led to complaints about the inadequacy of food from multiple quarters. Problems with food preparation, including shortage, prompted Team GB to fly out an additional chef to Paris. In the aforementioned interview, Peaty also commented on the effects of the sustainability pledge. "The narrative of sustainability has just been punished on the athletes," he told inews. "I want to eat meat, I need meat to perform and that's what I eat at home, so why should I change?" He added, "I like my fish and people are finding worms in the fish. It's just not good enough. The standard, we're looking at the best of the best in the world, and we're feeding them not the best."

A Paris 2024 spokesperson has said the athletes' feedback is being taken "very seriously". Speaking to inews, they stated, "Since the opening of the village, our partner Sodexo Live! has been working proactively to adapt supplies to the growing use of the Olympic Village restaurants, as well as to the actual consumption by athletes observed over the first few days." On Monday, Sodexo Live issued a statement clarifying that, "Certain products, such as eggs and grilled meats, are particularly popular among athletes, so their quantities have been immediately increased," The Washington Post reported.

Like in the above viral video, athletes from multiple delegations have complained about the food situation in the Olympic Village. Some turned out to be more prepared than others. A Reuters report revealed that the Australias delegation came prepared with "three tons of tuna, 10,000 muesli bars and 2,400 meat pies, as well as three baristas who expect to make more than 20,000 shots of coffee during the Games."

