Generative Art Video Showing Spaghetti 'Dancing' Gets 48 Million Views, Wins Over Internet

An artistic AI video showing "dancing spaghetti" is viral (Photo Credit: Instagram/ gerdegotit)

Viral videos showcasing unique types of artwork and niche talents can often leave us surprised and delighted. Recently, a generative art video showcasing strands of spaghetti 'dancing' has been circulating online. It has received over 48 million views so far. In the reel, creator James Gerde (@gerdegotit), who specialises in AI animations, has created a breathtaking video showing the pasta strands mimicking the movements of human dancers. As per the caption, this generative art is based on an acrobatic video by the duo @acro_connection. The viral reel shows the spaghetti strands in a series of complicated yet synchronised manoeuvres. The caption reads, "Food is my love language." Watch the full clip below:

Also Read: Video Of Village-Style Fish Curry Making Gets 39 Million Views, Internet Is In Love

The "dancing spaghetti" has captivated many Instagram users. The comments section is filled with remarks of praise and wonder. Read how some users reacted below:

"I will never, ever be able to eat spaghetti again without thinking of this video!"

"I am very curious about your process to achieve such smooth render and animation."

"Now I love spaghetti even more!"

"She likes it Al dente."

"I watched this so many times and each time it made me smile..thank you for sharing this...so beautiful and creative."

"Your work is mesmerising."

"So beautifully said! It's amazing how, in the right hands, even pasta is an artistic medium. I don't know how you did it, but congratulations!"

"I just ate pasta one minute ago and now this making me feel weird."

"No wonder my dish takes forever to come out. They must be doing a whole routine first."

"This video of spaghetti transforming into a dance between a man and a woman has deeply moved me. It's a fleeting representation of the beauty and fragility of human life, an invitation to seize every moment with gratitude and love. Just as strands of pasta intertwine, so do our lives briefly intersect with others, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of those we meet along the way. May this video remind us to live intensely, love deeply, and cherish every single moment, for each moment holds a beauty we could never replicate."

Before this, a video showing an artist's foodie masterpieces on a plate took the internet by storm. They are seen carving an open book and a butterfly out of tofu. Click here to read the full story.

Also Read: Viral Video Shows How Ice Cream Was Made In The 1890s, Internet Is Amazed