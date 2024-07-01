Viral Video Shows How Ice Cream Was Made In The 1890s, Internet Is Amazed

A viral video shows the old-fashioned way of making ice cream (Photo Credit: Instagram/ dupageforest)

Have you ever wondered how ice cream was made before the invention of electronic freezers? Recently, a video detailing the all-natural process of ice cream preparation in the 1890s received a lot of attention online. Shared on the Instagram page @dupageforest, the reel shows the making of this beloved treat at Kline Creek Farms in Illinois, over three seasons. The video states that the first step is to "harvest ice in the winter". We see people cutting large blocks of ice and storing them together in an ice house. They are stored along with hay.

The next step is to return in the summer to take the ice. We see a person step down into the ice house and retrieve a big chunk of ice still sparsely covered with hay. Next, the people harvest raspberries from their garden, milk their cows and collect eggs from the chickens. After assembling the ingredients, they begin preparing the ice cream. One pint of milk is first scalded on a wood stove. Six egg yolks and 1/2 lb (approx 227 grams) of sugar are mixed together and then added to the milk. This mixture is stirred well. The raspberries are mashed using a colander to get a strained puree, which is added to the milk base along with cream. Once all the ingredients are combined properly, the mixture is poured into the churn canister.

Outdoors, we see a person breaking the large ice block into smaller pieces. They assemble an old-fashioned churn device and place the sealed canister with the ice cream base in the middle. The crushed ice is added around the canister. Rock salt is also added.The person then operates the device and churns vigorously to make the ice cream. Later, she opens the container to reveal the contents inside. Watch the full video here:

The reel has clocked 23 million views so far. In the comments, many people expressed fascination with the old-fashioned method of making ice cream. Several lauded the traditional technique and ingredients over their contemporary counterparts. Many people were concerned about the storage conditions and appearance of the ice. However, others were quick to point out that it never actually came in contact with the ice cream. Check out some of the reactions below:

"I cannot believe the amount of people worried about the ice but it never even touches the ice cream."

"For people in the comments...A) the ice and the cream mixture are kept completely separate. No, hay and bugs are not getting in. B) refined sugar has been around for more than 2000 years lmao."

"I'm not gonna lie, I'd probably be much happier living like this."

"In my ice house?? I don't even have money for a house for me, let alone my ice."

"Why does this feel like each step is a quest in a game?"

"Work the calories off before you eat."

"Don't worry I'm sure there are some all-natural influencers who still make ice cream like this and post reels about it."

"Seems like a scene from Frozen...ice harvesting."

"That's genuinely genius, ice cream without involving ice but using it as a cooling agent, all-natural. Wow."

What did you think of this viral video? Would you like to taste this 1890s-style ice cream? Let us know in the comments below.

