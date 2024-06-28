'Access To Fresh Food Is Privilege': Internet Finds This Viral Post Relatable

The post sparked conversation on social media (Photo Credit: istock/Representative Image)

Food adulteration has been a major concern across the globe. Today, you will find people complaining about health problems due to contaminated food products, pesticides in fruits and vegetables and more. So much so that people often think getting fresh food can be a real struggle. An internet user took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share her thoughts regarding the issue, and it seems people couldn't relate to it more!

"Lately, I have realised access to fresh milk, seasonal vegetables and fruits, fresh paneer, dairy products, and unadulterated food products is a real privilege," the person named Dhimahi Jain wrote on X.

Also Read: Food Authority Launches Initiatives To Control Food Adulteration In India

Lately, I have realised



Access to fresh milk, seasonal vegetables and fruits, fresh paneer, dairy products, and unadulterated food products is a real privilege. — Dhimahi Jain (@Dhimahi11) June 27, 2024

The post in no time grabbed attention on the platform, garnering 182k views, 7.4k likes and hundreds of comments. People shared their thoughts on how they relate to the issue of adulterated food.

"I realised it many years back when the taste of milk, fruits, and vegetables were tasting different. The mangoes were ripening faster than usual without aroma. I have kept lots of tomatoes outside the refrigerator for 1 month and it did not get damaged. Branded ghee is palm oil mix," a comment read.

Also Read: Viral: You Can Check Adulteration In Watermelon With This Simple Test

Another person wrote, "Move out of your city and you'll realise that water and electricity are also a privilege enjoyed only by a few in India."

"The things we considered luxury in the past are getting cheap and things we took for granted are becoming luxury," a third comment read.

A person wrote, "Life's little joke: we only appreciate stuff when it's running out."

"True...unadulterated food and pure milk are real flex these days," a comment read.

A person commented, "And Indians are bereft of this basic privilege. Take an edible item available in the market and it is most likely to be adulterated or of low quality. The same product's counterpart in Europe will have the best quality simply because they value human life the most."

What are your thoughts on this trending post? Share it with us in the comments section below.