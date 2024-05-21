Viral: You Can Check Adulteration In Watermelon With This Simple Test

Safe practices for watermelon consumption (Photo Credit: iStock)

There are very few things we like about the summer season and sweet and juicy watermelon is surely one of those. It is refreshing, and hydrating and loads you up with enough nutrients to stay cool and prevent the scorching heat. But did you know, there can be a chance of your watermelon being adulterated? You read that right. Experts state that the bright red colour of the fruit can be artificially made to sell the unripe ones in the market, that too at a lesser price. Fret not, we have got you covered. In this article, we got you a simple trick to find out whether the watermelon you are eating is safe and healthy. This tip has been shared by content creator Adithya Nataraj, who goes by the name '@learnwithadithya' on Instagram. Let's take you through.

Adulteration In Watermelon: Is The Watermelon You Are Eating Safe For Consumption?

Adithya Nataraj, in an Instagram Reel that has received one million views and thousands of likes, shared that the most common adulterant used in watermelon is Erythrosine B, which is basically a red-coloured dye to make the fruit look ripe and juicy. It is also known to increase the shelf life of the watermelon.

Now this brings us to the next question - why is Erythrosine B considered unsafe for consumption? According to a report in WebMD, consumption of Erythrosine B may lead to nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach pain, and loss of appetite. A study in the Current Research in Nutrition and Food Science Journal further weighs in that the toxic compound can also affect embryos, leading to an increased risk of infertility.

Quick Test To Determine Adulterants In Watermelon: How To Check Adulteration In Watermelon?

The test is quite simple. All you need for this experiment is a cotton ball and of course watermelon. As per the video of Adithya Nataraj, all you need to do is cut the fruit into two halves and rub a cotton ball on the red part of one piece. If you find any colour change in the cotton ball (i.e. turning red), then understand that the fruit is contaminated and unsafe for consumption.

How To Pick A Good Watermelon For Consumption?

Food and travel guide Taste Atlas took to their official Instagram handle to share some simple tricks to follow while buying watermelon.

Hack 1. The Shape Test:

Go for the round watermelons, which are considered sweet. The elongated ones are more watery and tasteless.

Hack 2. The Colour Test:

The outer skin of a ripe watermelon is always dark and matt. Don't go for the pale and shiny ones which are usually unripe and sold in the market before time.

Hack 3. The Spot Test:

Look for an orange spot on the outer skin of the watermelon to determine its flavour. Whereas, the ones with a white field spot are usually considered tasteless.

Hack 4. The Web Test:

The larger the webbing is on the outer skin, the sweeter the fruit will be. On the other hand, the ones with smaller webbing are usually bland and tasteless.

Now that you know how to pick the right kind of watermelon for safe consumption, we suggest following the tips everytime you go for fruit shopping. Meanwhile, click here for some storage tips to keep watermelon fresh for long.